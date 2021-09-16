Joe Burrow full participant on latest Bengals injury report

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant for the second day of practice in a row ahead of his team’s Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

Burrow limped off the field and grabbed at his shoulder at one point late in a Week 1 win over Minnesota, so the Bengals put him on the report this week for precautionary reasons.

Elsewhere on the report, rookie guard Jackson Carman was a new name compared to Wednesday’s report due to cramping.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor already confirmed at the start of the week that No. 1 corner Trae Waynes would miss this weekend’s game. Ricardo Allen going to injured reserve was announced yesterday, which leaves the Bengals short at safety, too.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic provided a look at the full report:

Only change on today’s injury report was cramps creeping up on Jackson Carman today. pic.twitter.com/WUDzxdOvq1 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 16, 2021

