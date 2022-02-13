Joe Burrow arrives at Super Bowl 2022 with epic pregame suit, hours before game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has arrived the 2022 Super Bowl.

The former LSU football star arrived in a slick black and white suit and stylish top hat ahead of the Super Bowl 2022 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (5:30 p.m. CT, NBC).

Burrow, who led the Bengals to their first playoff victory in three decades en route to the Super Bowl, can become the first player in history to win a college national championship, the Heisman Trophy and the Super Bowl.

Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State in 2016 and took over the starting job. In his final season at LSU he threw for 5671 yards and 60 touchdowns (both NCAA records at the time) while leading the Tigers to a National Championship.

The 2019-20 season led Burrow to win the Heisman, AP National Player of the Year, Maxwell Award and earned the honor as an Unanimous First-Team All-American. Burrow was drafted to the Bengals with the No. 1 Overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gestures after a touchdown against the Florida Gators.

Here are some more reactions to Burrow's suit and top hat before the game.

My goal one day is to have the swag that Joe Burrow radiates. — Javi 2 Hottie (@XaviernotJavier) February 13, 2022

Joe Burrow is that guy https://t.co/eplVaJt7Qf — FFSteve (@fantasyFBSteve) February 13, 2022

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Super Bowl 2022: Joe Burrow's suit turning heads in Los Angeles.