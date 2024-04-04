Joe Burrow to appear on ‘New Heights’ podcast with Travis, Jason Kelce

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t make a ton of appearances, but he’s usually good for at least one offseason podcast when he’s not prepping for the upcoming season.

This year, it appears that possible one-off podcast will happen with Travis and Jason Kelce.

Thursday, the “New Heights” podcast revealed that Burrow will be the special guest on the April 11 edition from the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats and the podcast shared ticket information for the event.

Given the rivalry between Burrow’s Bengals and Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs over the last few years, the event should be a pretty interesting one for NFL fans across the board.

Couldn't do a show in Cincinnati without some special guests JOE BURROW x NEW HEIGHTS LIVE April 11th at UC! Tix on sale NOW: https://t.co/RYXjWKCsCA pic.twitter.com/ZTdwqYg7Dd — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 4, 2024

