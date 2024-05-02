Jockeys Irving Moncada, Emmanuel Giles hospitalized after Thurby Race 2 at Churchill Downs

Two jockeys were hospitalized Thursday after an incident caused them to fall from their horses during the second race at Churchill Downs.

Irving Moncada and Emmanuel Giles had to be carted off the dirt track via ambulance after falling from their mounts near the far turn during a 1 1/16-mile, $20,000 maiden claiming race.

Moncada, riding Territoriality, was knocked unconscious, his agent, Joe Paulley, told The Courier Journal. Nearly two hours after post time (1:15 p.m.), Paulley said Moncada had regained consciousness at UofL Hospital and was undergoing scans.

Spectators near the final turn told The Courier Journal Moncada never moved while being loaded onto a gurney and into the ambulance.

Giles was also taken to UofL Hospital. His agent, Nancy Bahena, told The Courier Journal Giles has pain in his shoulders and spine. They are waiting now on X-rays and CT scans.

Back in the receiving barn, while a state veterinarian evaluated Vostra, trainer Jeffrey Jones told The Courier Journal no one would give him an update on Giles, Vostra's jockey. Jones also said he didn't know what caused the spill.

Martin Chuan, aboard Valerie Blue, was disqualified for his role in it after a steward's inquiry. He was bumped to last in the 10-horse race.

#Territoriality appears okay after a spill in the second race at Churchill Downs. Both loose horses secured by outriders in the stretch pic.twitter.com/JXq6NJXIL5 — Sean Collins (@BH_SCollins) May 2, 2024

Another jockey who participated in the race said Chuan went into a spot with no room. According to a race recap in Equibase, Territoriality "clipped an outer rival's hind heels and fell" leaving the 5/16 pole. She ran free toward the finish line before an outrider caught her.

Vostra, the recap says, "struck a fallen foe" and lost Giles around the 5/16 pole. The filly also was caught by an outrider before being led back to the receiving barn.

Martin Garcia, who rode Fasta Lavista Baby to victory, told The Courier Journal he was lucky his filly was able to jump around the incident when it occurred right in front of him.

Neither Territoriality nor Vostra was injured in the spill, Churchill's equine medical director, Dr. Will Farmer, told The Courier Journal.

This story will be updated.

