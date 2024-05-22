Jockey, Folds of Honor unveil Ross Chastain's paint scheme for Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — Ahead of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Jockey and Folds of Honor teamed up Wednesday to unveil Ross Chastain’s commemorative paint scheme at the NASCAR Productions Facility.

The scheme dons the red, white and blue of the American flag and honors United States Marine Corps Master Sergeant Aaron Torian, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

RELATED: Charlotte weekend schedule

“What this is going to do for their family and for so many families that lost somebody is absolutely incredible,” Chastain said. “Hopefully it does exactly what live sports is so great at. It gives everybody else a chance to take a break from the real world to just kick back and enjoy the race and think about the good times. Remember all the great times and remember Aaron for what his sacrifice means to this world.”

Anchoring the race weekend is the powerful 600 Miles of Remembrance tribute, where all Cup Series entries feature the name of a fallen service member on the windshield.

Torian’s son, Elijah, honored his late father by creating a piece of artwork that is displayed on the decklid of Chastain’s No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

Ross Chastain decklid tribute

Chastain’s scheme is set for its first laps Saturday afternoon during practice and qualifying to prepare for Sunday’s 600-miler in front of a soldout crowd for a third consecutive year.



RELATED: More from NASCAR Salutes