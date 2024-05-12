Joaquin Buckley shifts to Gilbert Burns after unrealistic Conor McGregor callout: ‘I’m definitely not going to get that’

Joaquin Buckley knows he’s not going to fight Conor McGregor, yet he called him out anyway.

The rising UFC welterweight contender used his in-octagon, post-fight interview at UFC on ESPN 56 to call out McGregor. Although he got an impressive win over Nursulton Ruziboev (34-9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) in the co-main event of the card, UFC CEO Dana White quickly shut down his request – something Buckley (19-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) expected.

“I’m definitely not going to get that, but why not take chances, right?” Buckley said at the UFC on ESPN 56 post-fight press conference. “I’ve been doing it up until this moment, so why not make the biggest callout that I can make? If Michael Chandler doesn’t show up for the fight, ‘New Mansa’ will be ready.”

McGregor is expected to make his return at UFC 303 on June 29. He takes on Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout.

Buckley did have a plan B keeping in mind how far he was reaching in the McGregor callout.

“Gilbert Burns, I think it’s a beautiful fight, a beautiful matchup,” Buckley said. “I don’t know when he’s going to be cleared or when he’s going to be ready, but Gilbert Burns, definitely.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie