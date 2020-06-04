Joanna Jedrzejczyk lifts lid on her injury hell against Zhang Weili: ‘I looked like a zombie’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk before the fight ... and after: Getty

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has admitted that she “looked like a zombie” after losing her brutal UFC Women’s Strawweight title fight with China’s Zhang Weili earlier this year.

Jedrzejczyk dropped a split decision against the Chinese champion and was left with an enormous haematoma on her face following the fight.

Both fighters were taken to hospital after the slug-fest, which was later named UFC 248’s fight of the night.

“I was like ‘holy moly’,” she told BBC Sport. “I looked like a zombie.

“But I knew that I would heal. I was more mad at myself because I wanted to have a few nice days in Vegas with my friends and family. But this is the price we pay. I’ve been doing this for 17 years so I know the game.”

Jedrzejczyk’s head started swelling in the third round from her opponent’s repeated strikes, with the Pole’s physio fearing that the haematoma was in danger of bursting.

“It could’ve scarred half my face,” said Jedrzejczyk.

“It was so painful. For a split-second, I questioned if I should stop, but I was still going forward.”

Despite her injuries, Jedrzejczyk, 32, added that she has no plans to retire and would like a rematch with reigning champion Zhang.

“[The fight] showed that I’m still one of the best,” she added. “I was the champ for a reason, I’m still competing at a championship level and people want to see a rematch. I will be back.”

