JJ Tracy recognized as the Big Ten men’s tennis player of the week

The Ohio State men’s tennis team is putting together one whale of a season and the accolades just keep coming. Ranked No. 1 in the country presently with a 24-1 record, and having already taken home an indoor tennis national championship, the Buckeyes are now working outdoors in hopes of bringing home the illusive outdoor NCAA title.

To do it, OSU will need its best players to shine in the biggest of moments, and one of them was just named the Big Ten men’s tennis Player of the Week.

After going 4-0 (2 doubles and 2 singles wins) last week in wins over rival Michigan and Big Ten foe Michigan State, Tracy now leads the team with a combined 57 wins this season. He is ranked as the No. 16 singles player and No. 3 doubles player in the nation.

He took care of business with a 6-3, 7-5 victory in the No. 3 singles player against the Spartans and again won in straight sets at the No. 4 spot against the Wolverines, both this past week.

That's ✌️ times this season for JJ. He was 4-0 last week in wins over MSU and UM #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/EWzmrpklV0 — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) April 17, 2024

Ohio State’s last men’s tennis player of the week was Justin Boulais on March 20 of this year. OSU will now head into this weekend looking to clinch its 18th straight Big Ten regular season title.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire