Jimmy Johnson jabs Jerry Jones over Cowboys Ring of Honor induction: 'While I'm alive?'

Jerry Jones didn’t say when.

But the Dallas Cowboys owner, at long last, confirmed Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

The announcement — if Jones’ admission amid the FOX NFL TV crew’s pressure can constitute such — was vague.

"He will be in the Ring of Honor," Jones said as Johnson sat between him and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. Johnson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

The 78-year-old Johnson quipped to 78-year-old Jones: "While I’m alive?"

Jones asked Johnson: "Are you going to be able to make it through this Hall of Fame ceremony?"

Jerry Jones says Jimmy Johnson will be going into the Cowboys Ring of Honor pic.twitter.com/IPbyvvPX62 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 5, 2021

The interchange took place after Jones said former Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm told him to keep the Ring of Honor members "kind of limited with people."

"But make sure it wasn’t just about the plays they made," Jones added. "Make sure they contributed to the story of the franchise."

In five seasons as Cowboys coach, Johnson engineered a turnaround from a 1-15 debut to consecutive Super Bowl victories. He coached the Miami Dolphins for four years afterward. Jones has continued to punt on Johnson’s induction into the Ring of Honor.

Jimmy Johnson is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

"I don’t want to do anything that takes away from this year," Jones said July 21 during the Cowboys’ opening press conference of training camp. "He’ll have a year, provided everything goes good, he’ll have a year that we also honor his Hall of Fame and it will be this year.”

A reporter asked Jones then to confirm whether Johnson would eventually be inducted into the Ring.

"Let’s don’t knock all the fun off," Jones quipped. "Let’s keep having fun here."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Johnson jabs Jerry Jones over Cowboys Ring of Honor induction