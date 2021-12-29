Jimmy Garoppolo leaves 49ers practice before it begins

Jimmy Garoppolo on Wednesday gave it a go with his injured right thumb, but reporters on site in Santa Clara said Garoppolo exited practice before it started, and Matt Barrows from the Athletic wrote on Twitter that Garoppolo didn’t return in the 30 minutes open to reporters.

This doesn’t necessarily rule out Garoppolo for Sunday, and he told reporters before practice he felt good about his chances to suit up against the Texans.

“Yeah, definitely,” Garoppolo said on a pre-practice Zoom call. “I think just, I mean I played the entire game with it basically, so it’s really just about being able to grip the ball, do the things I normally do. We’re going to go test this out today, see how it feels and go from there. But yeah, I feel confident in it.”

Garoppolo was going to work with trainers prior to Wednesday’s practice to see how his thumb would hold up. An early exit would indicate that session didn’t go well.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters before practice that Garoppolo’s pre-practice throwing would decide whether he was a limited participant or non-participant Wednesday.

“Jimmy Garoppolo, the trainers are taking him out right now to see how much he can do. If he can do some, he’ll be limited today. If not he won’t practice, we’ll try again tomorrow,” Shanahan said.

His readiness for Sunday won’t be determined Wednesday, but it’s not a good sign for his availability over the next few days if he’s unable to participate at all to start the week.

