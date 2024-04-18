Jimmy Butler officially ruled out of Friday's do-or-die Play-In game vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of Friday's Play-In game against the Bulls with an MCL sprain in his right knee, the team confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Butler went down after getting fouled in the final seconds of the first quarter in Wednesday's play-in defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers. He took the subsequent free throws and went on to play 40 minutes, collecting 19 points, five steals and five assists on 5-for-18 shooting.

The six-time All-Star got an MRI on Thursday.

"It felt like I couldn't do too much, which sucks with the timing of the game and everything," Butler said Wednesday after the game.

With Wednesday's loss, the Heat will now face the Chicago Bulls in Miami on Friday for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of that game will face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round beginning on Sunday.

It's a familiar situation for the Heat, who had to earn the No. 8 seed at home against the Bulls last season to kick off a stunning playoff run that ended in the NBA Finals. However, with Butler's injury, it will be an even greater uphill battle for the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

