Jimmies Roundup: Men's volleyball wins, women's soccer falls in GPAC tourneys
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Apr. 10—Fourth-ranked University of Jamestown men's volleyball hit a robust .478 en route to a convincing 3-0 sweep over Morningside College in the semifinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament Friday night at Harold Newman Arena.
The Jimmies' Samuel Jackman (8 kills), Derek Owens (7) and Zack Meyer (7) led a balanced offensive attack at the net, helping UJ roll 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 in the first GPAC postseason tournament in men's volleyball.
Jamestown sent eight service aces to the floor, led by Braden Neumann's four, and pinned the Mustangs (2-11) to an attacking percentage of .094.
The Jimmies sailed in the third, committing just a single attacking error in 20 attempts with 15 kills (.700). UJ setter Derek Correa turned up 39 assists.
Jamestown will host Ottawa, Kansas, in Saturday's (April 10) GPAC championship match at 6 p.m. back at Harold Newman Arena. Ottawa (6-7) turned away Dordt 3-0 earlier Friday.
Women's soccer falls short of nationals
Jimmie women's soccer outshot Concordia University 19-6 on Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Seward, Nebraska, but won't be advancing to the national tournament's opening round next week.
The Bulldogs struck first with two goals in the second half of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament championship, defeating Jamestown 2-1. The Jimmies season comes to a close at 13-8.
Concordia's Cheyenne Smith broke the seal in the 51st minute after Jamestown went into the half leading shots 6-2 in a scoreless draw. Bethany Fuchs added another for the home team in the 67th, before UJ's Autumn Opperud — scoring in her third consecutive playoff game — got the Jimmies on the board in the 72nd.
Shots by Jamestown's Penelope Hoppe, Gaby Sarkis, Haley Dyer, and Kamryn Fiscus were either blocked or missed the mark down the stretch as Concordia joined regular-season conference champion Briar Cliff in earning the GPAC's two automatic berths into the NAIA tournament.
Concordia goalkeeper Lindsey Carly made 13 saves in the game. Goalie Alex Nowka came up with three saves for the Jimmies.
The NAIA women's soccer tournament begins with opening-round matches at host sites April 15-16. Final site play is scheduled to begin April 27 in Foley, Alabama.
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Men's Volleyball Tournament
At Harold Newman Arena
(4) University of Jamestown 3, Morningside College 0
MC 16 13 19
UJ 25 25 25
MC — Kills: Tyler Godown 6, Kahakai Kahoiwai 5, James Cleare 2, Kyle Cox 2, Garett Arbuckle. Assists: Cox 11, Jacob Campa 5. Aces: Jacob Baynes. Digs: Baynes 6, Campa 2, Kahoiwai, Godown. Blocks: Cox .5, Derek Jones .5.
UJ — Kills: Samuel Jackman 8, Derek Ownes 7, Zack Meyer 7, Caylor Cox 5, Clark Steele 5, Tanner Woods 4, Austin Jacob 4, Ever Cancel 2, Downey Huynh 2. Assists: Derek Correa 39, Woods, Cancel. Aces: Braden Neumann 3, Jackman 2, Jacob, Woods, Huynh. Digs: Cox 8, Meyer 4, Neumann 4, Correa 3, Jackman 2, Woods, Oewns, Jacob, Steele, Patrick Magadia. Blocks: Jacob 2, Owens 1, Jackman 1, Meyer 1.
Records: Jamestown 19-2. Morningside 2-11.
(Tournament seeding/records in parentheses)
April 9
(3) Ottawa 3, (2) Dordt 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-18)
(1) Jamestown 3, (4) Morningside 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-19)
April 10
Championship: Ottawa (6-7) vs. Jamestown (19-2), 6 p.m.
Women's Soccer Postseason Tournament
Concordia University 2, University of Jamestown 1
UJ 0 1 — 1
CU 0 2 — 2
SCORING
Second half
1. C, Cheyenne Smith (Lina Kirst), 51st minute; 2. C, Bethany Fuchs (unassisted), 67th; 3. UJ, Autumn Opperud, 72nd.
Goalkeeper saves: J, Alex Nowka 3. C, Carley Lindsey 3.
Yellow cards: C, Emily Sanders 36th, Allyah Aldama 58th, Cheyenne Smith 64th. J, Claire Struble 72nd.
Red cards: C, Team 80th.
Shots: J, 6-13—19. C, 2-4—6.
Corner kicks: J, 2-6—8. C, 0-2—2.
Records: Concordia 12-6-1. Jamestown 13-8.
(Tournament seeding/records in parentheses)
April 3
Quarterfinal Round
(1) Briar Cliff 4, (8) Dordt 1
(5) Jamestown 2, (4) Hastings 1
(7) Midland 1, (2) Morningside 0
(3) Concordia 2, (6) Dakota Wesleyan 1
April 6
Semifinal Round
Jamestown 1, Briar Cliff 0
Concordia 0, Midland 0 (2OT) Concordia advances on PKs, 5-4.
April 9
GPAC Postseason Championship
Concordia 2, Jamestown 1