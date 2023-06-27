Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club withdraw No. 84 entry from Chicago

Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday it had withdrawn the No. 84 Chevrolet from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson was scheduled to drive the vehicle for the fourth time this season.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend‘s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the team revealed in a statement. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

According to FOX 23 of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jack and Terry Janway, Johnson’s respective father-in-law and mother-in-law, were found dead with their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway, in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson‘s family,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Johnson, an 83-time winner at NASCAR’s top level, returned to NASCAR competition for a part-time schedule this year beginning with the Daytona 500. Johnson has made additional starts at Circuit of The Americas and in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.