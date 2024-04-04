Jim Thome helping coach son Landon at baseball powerhouse Nazareth Academy

LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. – Armed with talent and experience, the Nazareth Academy baseball team looks poised for a three-peat.

With six Division I commits coming off back-to-back state championships, Naz is off to a perfect start to the 2024 season.

Head coach Lee Milano has led the roadrunners to plenty of success in his 25 years at the helm, but with Jim Thome on his staff as an assistant, Milano’s club gains an edge other high school programs could only dream of.

“I don’t know many dugouts who have a first ballot Hall of Famer, whether it’s a high school, college or major league team,” Milano noted. “It’s a really unique position to be in. We’re extremely fortunate that he’s in our dugout. He has a lens that no one else has. He has insight that no one else has.

“When he’s talking to kids about facing Justin Verlander and Randy Johnson., there’s a lot of focus there.”

“The joy for me is when you work with a player and then you watch that player go out and have success,” explained the former White Sox slugger.

Jim’s son Landon already has one state title under his belt. The sophomore second baseman leans on his dad for a lot and that mentorship is proving to be quite valuable.

“It’s been really special. Having him, obviously, is a blessing because he gives me tips that most dads don’t give you. I’ve just learned a lot from him being in clubhouses since I was a kid.”

“First of all, I’m his dad. That’s number one. I am a coach, as well. But, there’s a balance, right? Being a dad and watching your son, I’m fortunate. I look at all these kids, as almost, I feel like they’re my sons. Being a part of that and understanding that, ‘Gosh. The reward for me is just being around them and watching them have success.”

Serving as a Sox special advisor and coaching at Naz keeps Thome close to the game he loves. But, more importantly, it keeps him close to his family – something he doesn’t take for granted.

“The one thing for me and I said this when Landon got to high school, ‘It goes by so quick.’ I don’t want to be the dad that looks back. I’m lucky to be around the game in a lot of different capacities – MLB Network, the White Sox – but my main focus right now is being around my son.”

Of course, there’s no denying the pressure that comes with following in the footsteps of a father who has not only played professional baseball for 22 seasons, but is also a first ballot Hall of Famer.

However, Landon is learning to embrace his own personal baseball journey.

“I try to play my own game and focus on myself because I play a different style than he played. I’m more like a hitter and he’s a big power hitter.

“When you look back at pictures of him when he was in high school, he kind of looks like me. I’m kind of on his path, physically.”

“It’s hard being a young kid and having your dad be an ex-Big Leaguer,” remarked Jim. “Don’t put too much pressure [on them] and remember that you’re a father. You just want to love them and root for them. You want to support what they want to do. That’s the best part.”

The love of baseball has been passed down for generations in the Thome family, but Jim’s favorite position is dad.

“He’s the best. When we’re at home, he always makes jokes. But around the guys, he’s always serious and gives them tips. Honestly, it’s a blessing to have him as a dad because he really helps me.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.