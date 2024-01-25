Jim Harbaugh to Coach Los Angeles Chargers, Team Confirms

Jim Harbaugh, fresh off a college football national championship with the Michigan Wolverines, will be the next coach of the Los Angeles Charges, the team has confirmed to Deadline.

Harbaugh returns to a team that he once played quarterback for in two seasons.

Harbaugh has agreed to a five-year deal with the Chargers, sources told ESPN. The appointment is something of a coup for the Chargers, whose time in L.A. has not been high wattage. Harbaugh has won at Stanford, for the NFL‘s San Francisco 49ers, and at Michigan.

As a collegiate coach, Harbaugh has a 144-42 record (86-25 at Michigan), winning three Big Ten championships and Michigan’s first national title since 1997 this past season.

Harbaugh comes with some baggage. Last year at Michigan, he served two three-game suspensions, missing the first set for alleged recruiting violations and the final three games for a sign-stealing scandal.

Harbaugh spent four seasons (2011-2014) as the 49ers’ head coach. He won the NFL’s Coach of the Year in his first season and led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother, John Harbaugh.

The Chargers finished 5-12 this past season, and have just three playoff wins since 2008. The team is projected to be $27.5 million over the league salary cap in the coming year, which means some tough decisions on veteran stars are coming. Sportico values the Chargers at $4.63 billion, good for 18th in the league.

The Chargers fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Dec. 15. They still are seeking a GM and the team is embroiled in an ownership dispute.

we've agreed to terms with Jim Harbaugh to be our head coach

