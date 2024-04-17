Jets WR Garrett Wilson raves about the atmosphere at Cleveland Browns Stadium

The Cleveland Browns had a night to remember against the New York Jets a year ago, clinching a playoff spot during primetime Thursday Night Football in December. And Jets’ star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was blown away by what went down in Cleveland Browns Stadium that night.

Taking to TikTok, Wilson raved about the environment of primetime football in Northeast Ohio. In the video produced by Wilson, you can see the bright lights flashing around a packed stadium as the Browns would go on to seal their postseason fate.

Wilson called the atmosphere in Cleveland that Thursday night as “unmatched.”

Entering an offseason where Wilson is up for a massive payday, it will be interesting to see how he and the Jets proceed. With a playoff window of likely only a year or two given the age of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who knows what the future holds for the Jets financially?

The Browns have now made it three straight offseasons of trading for a wide receiver, why not make it four next year if Wilson loves Cleveland Browns Stadium so much?

Garrett Wilson on TikTok: “Atmosphere was unmatched in CLE icl (I can’t lie)”#Browns went on to win and therefore clinch a spot in the 2024 NFL playoffs with their win against the #Jets. pic.twitter.com/Qp98xC44Yd — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire