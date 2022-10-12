Jets Week 6 Wednesday injury report: Quincy Williams back, Jermaine Johnson day-to-day

The Jets released their first injury report for their Week 6 showdown with the Green Bay Packers and there weren’t really any surprises on the report.

The good news is that linebacker Quincy Williams returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He was limited Wednesday along with OT Duane Brown (shoulder), DE Carl Lawson (ankle) and LB CJ Mosley (hip) though there isn’t any concern with any of them.

One player did not practice Wednesday and that was rookie edge Jermaine Johnson, who suffered an ankle injury in the Miami game. He will be day-to-day.

For the Packers, three players did not practice Wednesday, including some guy named Aaron Rodgers. Don’t worry, Rodgers is fine but he does have a right thumb injury. Also not practicing Wednesday were LB Tipa Galeai (hamstring) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring).

OT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee) and DL Devonte Wyatt (quad) were all limited.

