Jets trade QB Zach Wilson to Broncos, ending failed tenure in New York

April 22 (UPI) -- The New York Jets have traded once-promising quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos after the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 fizzled in his starting role with the team, according to multiple reports.

The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round 2024 draft pick to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, the NFL Network and ESPN reported.

The two teams are reportedly splitting the $5.5 million he is to earn in the upcoming season.

The trade represents a meager return on investment for the Jets, who once touted Wilson as their quarterback of the future. He took over as the team's chief signal-caller after free agent signee Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending injury after just 75 seconds of game time during his Jets debut in September.

Playing under trying circumstances and behind a leaky offensive line, his stint as a starter was deemed a failure as the Jets stumbled to a 3-10 record. Wilson was sacked 44 times, tossed 11 interceptions and ended with a passer rating under 70.

In the months since, he has been the subject of intense trade speculation as his departure from the Jets seemed inevitable. He was granted permission to speak to other teams about a trade on Feb. 28.

He will become a free agent following this season season if the Broncos decline to pick up a team option for $22.4 million, which at the moment seems likely.