Jets re-sign Jalyn Holmes

The Jets are bringing defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes back for a second season.

The team announced that they have re-signed Holmes on Tuesday. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Holmes signed with the team last August and spent most of the year on the practice squad, but he was added to the active roster in December and played in five games for the team. Holmes had five tackles and a sack in those appearances.

The Vikings drafted Holmes in the fourth round in 2018 and he played three seasons in Minnesota before moving on to stints in New Orleans and Chicago. He has 65 tackles and two sacks over the entire course of his career.