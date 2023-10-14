Jets rule out Sauce Gardner, down top two cornerbacks vs. Eagles

The Jets are down their top two cornerbacks on Sunday against the Eagles.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has been ruled out with a concussion, the team announced today. Gardner had previously been listed as questionable with an illness. There has been no explanation of when he suffered the concussion or why it was previously listed as an illness.

Gardner joins fellow starting cornerback DJ Reed as out for Sunday. Reed also suffered a concussion.

With Gardner and Reed both out, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could have a field day. It's going to be hard for the Jets' defense to slow the Eagles down — or for Zach Wilson and the Jets' offense to keep up in a shootout.

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites at New York on Sunday.