Jets' Robert Saleh addresses Aaron Rodgers' trade interest, names Zach Wilson No.2 quarterback

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Robert Saleh sat down at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, Ariz. on Monday morning, it was clear what the hot topic was going to be for the Jets head coach: the team’s potential trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But when Saleh was asked about the Rodgers situation, he didn’t have much to add, which makes sense given that Rodgers is still under contract with the Green Bay Packers.

“To be honest, I got nothing on that one, guys,” Saleh said at the top of his sit-down with reporters. “Obviously, he’s still with another team so I’m just not going to talk about it.

“You’d always like to [have your quarterback situation resolved], but it takes two to tango, so it’s just a process. We respect the process and whenever it gets done it’ll get done.”

Rodgers, of course, publicly announced his intentions to play for the Jets on March 15 after previously meeting with team brass in southern California.

But a trade between the Jets and Packers has not yet come to fruition, leaving the Jets in quarterback limbo as they attempt to get things sorted out.

Still, Saleh is happy to see how the Jets have become a destination for players around the league.

“We’ve come a long way in two years,” Saleh said. “To have a guy of his caliber, and really there’s a lot of guys who want to come here and play, and there’s a lot of excitement around the organization and it’s a cool thing to be a part of. So, hopefully we can just continue moving forward and capitalize on the momentum.”

Rodgers isn’t the only big-name star who could end up donning a Jets uniform in 2023. SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes has reported that the Jets’ interest in free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is “very real,” with there being mutual interest between Rodgers and Beckham to team up with Gang Green.

Asked about Beckham on Monday morning, Saleh said the Jets will always do everything they can to find ways to improve their roster.

“He’s been a fantastic receiver in this league,” Saleh said of Beckham. “Everything you hear about him, he’s a phenomenal person. But, again, it’s just something that you’re always going to turn over every stone, cross your T’s, dot your I’s, just make sure you’re not missing an opportunity to add a great player.

Story continues

“And there’s no guarantee anything will happen, but to go in there and talk about it … we’re always going to study every player on the market to make sure that we’re not missing out on an opportunity to add a good player.”

Right now, having Rodgers and Beckham on the roster remains a bit of a hypothetical, but Saleh made one thing certain: Even if the Jets’ plan to add Rodgers end up panning out, he still believes in Zach Wilson’s ability to be a good NFL player.

And as things stand right now, Wilson is the team’s No. 2 quarterback, even if QB1 isn’t on the roster just yet.

“He’s our No.2,” Saleh said of Wilson. “I really still think Zach has a future in this league to be a really good quarterback, I really do. He has the work ethic, he has the mindset, he’s coming in here to attack it. But yeah, we’re counting on him to be a fixture here for a while.”

While Saleh didn’t have many definitive answers when it comes to Rodgers landing with the Jets, he certainly seems to believe that, at some point, the future Hall-of-Famer will end up in Green and White.

“You guys know me, I’m a positive thinker,” he noted. “I’m sure eventually they’ll figure something out.”