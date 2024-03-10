Jets reportedly re-signing S Chuck Clark, adding CB Isaiah Oliver on one-year deals

Heading into the offseason thin at the safety position, the Jets made a move on Sunday to hold on to one of their own.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets are re-signing Chuck Clark to a one-year deal.

The Jets had high hopes for Clark when they traded a seventh-round pick to Baltimore to acquire him last offseason. But Clark tore his ACL during training camp and missed the entire season.

The 28-year-old played six seasons in Baltimore before being traded. Making 63 starts with the Ravens, Clark recorded five interceptions, five forced fumbles and 32 pass break-ups.

Bringing Clark back gives the Jets two legitimate starting safety options, with Tony Adams still on the roster as well. Jordan Whitehead and Ashtyn Davis, who both saw a good amount of playing time in 2023, are set to hit free agency.

In addition to bringing back Clark, the Jets are also reportedly signing cornerback Isaiah Oliver on a one-year deal.

Oliver, 27, was released by the 49ers in February, making him eligible to be signed before the free agency period begins.

Oliver has 79 NFL games under his belt, including 44 starts while playing for the Falcons and 49ers.