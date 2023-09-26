Jets reportedly signing QB Trevor Siemian as questions swirl around starter Zach Wilson

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 15: Trevor Siemian #19 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during an offseason workout at Paycor Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell via Getty Images)

The New York Jets are planning to sign quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

Siemian's anticipated signing coincides with persistent questions and criticism surrounding starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who has struggled through the first three weeks of the season after taking over for an injured Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.

Siemian, 31, last played as a backup to Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears in 2022. He made two appearances including one start with Chicago. A six-year NFL veteran, he's previously played as a starter and a backup with the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and a previous stint with the Jets in 2019. He started two seasons with the Broncos from 2016-17 and has primarily played as a backup since.

Siemian's arrival takes place a day after head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Wilson is "our unquestioned quarterback."