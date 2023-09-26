Jets reportedly signing QB Trevor Siemian as questions swirl around starter Zach Wilson
The New York Jets are planning to sign quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad pending a physical, according to multiple reports.
Siemian's anticipated signing coincides with persistent questions and criticism surrounding starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who has struggled through the first three weeks of the season after taking over for an injured Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.
Siemian, 31, last played as a backup to Justin Fields with the Chicago Bears in 2022. He made two appearances including one start with Chicago. A six-year NFL veteran, he's previously played as a starter and a backup with the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and a previous stint with the Jets in 2019. He started two seasons with the Broncos from 2016-17 and has primarily played as a backup since.
Siemian's arrival takes place a day after head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Wilson is "our unquestioned quarterback."
"As long as he continues to show his preparation, the way he's been practicing, and even in these games, he's not the reason why we lost [Sunday]," Saleh said at his Monday news conference. "It's always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement, I know from a box score standpoint, it's not showing, he's going to be our quarterback."