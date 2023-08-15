Jets RB Breece Hall exits PUP list today

Breece Hall is back.

One day after news emerged that the Jets had agreed to terms with running back Dalvin Cook, their impressive tailback whose rookie season was cut short by a torn ACL will return to practice.

Via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, Hall will exit the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday. He will, per the report, begin practicing on a limited basis.

In seven games last year, Hall rushed for 463 yards on 80 attempts, an average of 5.8 yards per carry. He also had 218 receiving yards on 19 catches, and he scored five total touchdowns.

The Jets also have Michael Carter and Bam Knight. With Cook, it's suddenly a crowded house at the position. It's also a much more potent group of running backs, given Cook's presence.