Jets’ Randall Cobb feeling healthy and ready to produce heading into 13th NFL season

New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

Before and after trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, Joe Douglas and the Jets did everything they could to add some familiar faces on offense for the future Hall of Famer.

Among those additions was veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb.

The duo spent ten seasons together tearing apart defenses in Green Bay. With bigger targets such as Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, and Donald Driver on the outside, Cobb was a reliable and steady presence for Rodgers out of the slot.

Cobb accumulated 470 receptions for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns over his first eight seasons with the club. He went his own way for two years in 2019, spending time with Dallas and Houston, but the two were reunited again over the last two seasons.

Now heading into his 14th year in the league, Cobb and Rodgers are back together again, this time in New York. The receiver, who has battled his fair-share of injuries over the years is feeling good and he's ready to help Gang Green in anyway.

“As long as I’m healthy I’ve been out there and been able to produce,” Cobb said. “It’s just about staying healthy and doing everything I can to make sure my body’s healthy for 17+ games.”

One of the aspects he’s been bringing to the Jets’ receiver room is his comfort and familiarity of Rodgers and OC Nathaniel Hackett’s system. As the elder statesmen, Cobb says he’s ready to continue being that veteran presence for the rest of the guys.

“I was very fortunate when I walked into the NFL I had a bunch of guys that taught me. They took me under their wings and taught me what it was like to be a professional by the way that they came to work everyday, carried themselves, and the things they did off the field,” he said.

“My job throughout my career as I’ve stepped into more of a leadership role was to pass that along. Because at the end of the day it’s not all about me, it’s about the betterment of this team and doing everything I can to get us to that next level.”

Head coach Robert Saleh had nothing but praise for how his new receiver has filled that role.

“He’s a stud man, he’s far beyond exceeded any expectation I could’ve dreamed of,” Saleh said. “His connection and understanding of the offense, everything that we’ve heard about him from a leadership standpoint, it’s priceless. You can’t put a price tag on that.”

Cobb, who has been playing through a bone spur over the past two seasons, admitted he was just about ready to hang up the spikes this offseason. After having surgery though, he decided he wanted to give it one last chance to see how things felt without the pain.

So far, he’s been feeling great, and he’s ready to do whatever it takes to help this revamped Jets team win.

“I started out on PUP and I’ve worked my way back and I feel great, this is the best I’ve felt in a couple of years,” he said. “I definitely think watching Hard Knocks would’ve made me wish that I was still playing.

“I’m glad I made the decision to come back. I’m going to do everything I can to play at a high level and give everything I can to this team.”