Jets to pick up Alijah Vera-Tucker’s fifth-year option

Jets general manager Joe Douglas just wrapped up the 2024 draft and is in the middle of recapping and signing undrafted free agents. In the process, he shared some news on a player from the 2021 draft.

Douglas told the media after the draft the team is picking up the fifth-year option on guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, the 14th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Over the Cap, the option is projected to be worth a guaranteed $15,313,000. He only qualifies for the basic option as his playtime was less than 75% on average over his first three seasons, he did not play 75% of the snaps in two of the three seasons and his snap count was less than 50% over all three seasons. He also did not make any Pro Bowls.

Vera-Tucker has missed majority of the last two seasons due to tricep and Achilles injuries. However, when healthy, he is still one of the top linemen for the Jets and will be back at right guard this season. The Jets plan to keep him there and not bounce him around as they have throughout his career.

The $15,313,000 Vera-Tucker will make on the option currently sits as the third-highest base salary among guards for the 2025 season. Only Panthers guard Robert Hunt ($15,850,000) and Chiefs guard Joe Thuney ($15,500,000) are currently scheduled to make more.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire