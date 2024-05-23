Jets NFL Draft grades: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky 65th overall

The New York Jets continue their crusade to bolster a Super Bowl ready roster around their rapidly aging quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. At the top of the third round New York leaped up in a trade with Carolina and secured yet another weapon for this receiving core in Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley.

Corley projects as an immediate impact player with Garrett Wilson coming off an ACL tear and lacking much depth outside of him and free agent signee Mike Williams. Corley could find himself as an early favorite in a Jets’ offense that needs all the explosion it can get.

A twitchy and explosive run after catch machine, Corley is going to be a threat every time he touches the football for Gang Green. At times looking like a running back with the ball in his hands, Corley is every bit a playmaker that the Jets could have gotten in the third round of a draft. Great value for a sure fire producer at this spot.

Grade: B+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire