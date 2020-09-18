Jets injury report: Jamison Crowder out Week 2, 49ers lose George Kittle

The Jets and 49ers will both be without two of their top targets in Week 2.

Adam Gase made it known on Friday morning that WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) will miss Sunday’s matchup. QB Joe Flacco (neck) will also miss another week.

LB Tarell Basham (hip), RB La’Mical Perine (ankle) and LB Avery Williamson (hamstring) are all questionable, though it looks like the latter two will play Sunday with the Jets stretched thin at both positions.

The 49ers, meanwhile, won’t have TE George Kittle (knee) at MetLife Stadium. CB Jason Verrett (hamstring) is also out, while DE Dee Ford (neck) is questionable.