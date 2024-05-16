Jets get help from AreYouKiddingTV boys for schedule release

Schedule release day has become the Super Bowl for the social media teams of each NFL team. 2024 was no different and the Jets had some help in unveiling their 2024 schedule.

The Jets called upon the folks from AreYouKiddingTV, Joey Gizzi and Steven Lannum, to not only help share the schedule release news but also give away some cash and two round-trip tickets.

After the winning players received his tickets, the Jets schedule appeared on the back of the sign worn by Gizzi.

Check out the Jets’ schedule release video here:

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire