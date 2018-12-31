Jets fire coach Todd Bowles after four seasons

Realistically, Todd Bowles probably lost his job with the New York Jets back on Nov. 11.

That afternoon, the Jets were run ragged at home by the Buffalo Bills. They lost 41-10 to one of the worst offenses in football. The Bills had scored 46 points in their previous six games combined. It was an embarrassing day for the franchise and for Bowles, a defensive-minded head coach, it was a horrendous look.

The Jets kept Bowles through the end of the season but his firing was inevitable, and the Jets made it official once Week 17 was done.

“I would like to thank Coach Bowles for his dedication to the New York Jets for the last four years,” team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account. “After carefully evaluating the situation, I have concluded that this is the right direction for the organization to take. I would like to wish Todd, Taneka and their family only the best.”

Bowles ends up with a 24-40 career record with the Jets. His time with the Jets started well and the team displayed some patience last year, but after another losing season there was no reason for the Jets to keep giving him chances to turn it around.

Todd Bowles’ best season with the Jets was his first, a 10-6 campaign in which the team failed to make the playoffs. He was fired, the team announced on Sunday night. (AP)

Todd Bowles’ Jets career started well

Bowles, a creative defensive mind who previously coordinated the Arizona Cardinals’ defense, started very well with the Jets. He went 10-6 in his first season. His defense ranked in the top 10 in points and yards allowed. None of his final three defenses ranked in the top 10 in either category.

Bowles went 5-11 in back-to-back seasons after his splashy start, and his fourth season was even worse. The Jets retained him despite some poor seasons, likely because the roster he was working with was bad. He deserved another shot in 2018.

New York started this season 3-3, not a bad beginning considering the Jets were starting rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. But six straight losses followed, including the horrendous Bills game. Darnold missed some of those games due to injury, but that didn’t explain all of the Jets’ problems as the season turned bad.

Jets could look to an offensive-minded replacement

The Jets coaching job isn’t easy, but the fact that Tom Brady is 41 years old and maybe the Patriots won’t rule the AFC East forever makes it more attractive. So does the chance to work with Darnold, the third pick of this year’s draft who has been up and down but has tremendous talent. Presumably, the Jets will look for an offensive-minded coach to work with their young quarterback.

The Jets couldn’t continue with Bowles anymore. He needed to show signs of progress, but it went the other way. Now the Jets start over, again.

