Jets considering trading WR Mecole Hardman: report

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (6) starts his route during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets added a number of weapons to their offense this past offseason, but not all of them have panned out the way they had hoped.

One of those players is wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who signed a one-year deal worth $4 million in March. The 25-year-old has been a non-factor for Gang Green, and now it appears the team might be ready to move on from him.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are “looking at options” for Hardman, including the possibility of trade.

Hardman was a healthy scratch on Sunday against Denver, and in the four games prior he had just one catch on one target, a six-yard pickup against Dallas in Week 2.

The Jets’ wide receiver usage has been a bit puzzling this season, as only Garrett Wilson (24 catches) and Allen Lazard (13 catches) have double-digit receptions. Fellow free agent addition Randall Cobb has just three catches on the season.

That likely has to do with some up-and-down play at quarterback from Zach Wilson, but the Jets also seem to be committed to establishing the run, often using multiple-tight end sets to get more blocking on the field.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that the Jets have struggled to integrate receivers into the offense. Elijah Moore, frustrated with his usage, requested a trade and was eventually dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Denzel Mims found himself in a similar situation and was traded this past summer to the Detroit Lions, though he has since made his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers.