Jets close to making solid move late in free agency, nearing one-year deal with CB Logan Ryan

There are more capable free agents than usual for this time of the offseason, likely due to uncertainty and restricts related to coronavirus.

But the New York Jets stayed busy and are close to landing a solid veteran at a position of need.

The Jets expect to sign cornerback Logan Ryan to a one-year deal, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

While nothing in this odd offseason should be considered done until contracts are signed, it will be a good addition for the Jets once it’s official.

Logan Ryan back to AFC East

Jets fans will be familiar with Ryan. He spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Ryan then spent three seasons starting with Tennessee. The Titans didn’t seem to put much effort into re-signing Ryan, which is a red flag, but Ryan still can be a short-term corner for a Jets team that needs it.

Ryan is coming off a tough year, according to Pro Football Focus’ coverage grades. He was 122nd of 132 cornerbacks with at least 200 coverage snaps. But he has played well in the past and at age 29, it’s not too late for him to rebound.

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) is expected to sign with the Jets. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Jets trying to improve roster

The Jets have tried and failed to add big-name cornerbacks for years, from a Darrelle Revis reunion to overpaying Trumaine Johnson.

They didn’t come up with a permanent solution to their cornerback problem, but at least they’ve added some low-risk veterans to give some immediate help. Ryan and former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir were signed and Brian Poole was retained. The Jets also traded for cornerback Quincy Wilson from the Colts. It’s a start.

New York didn’t do a great job addressing the skill position group around quarterback Sam Darnold, but they had a lot of holes to fill. Getting Ryan on a one-year deal is a decent band-aid.

