Jets’ Breece Hall not named finalist for NFL Comeback Player of the Year 2023

Breece Hall’s return from an ACL injury was a major storyline for the Jets this season, and he went beyond expectations in his return.

However, the second-year running back was not named a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

The five finalists for this year’s Comeback Player of the Year are Browns QB Joe Flacco -- who played with the Jets last season -- Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield and Rams QB Matthew Stafford.



Hall, who suffered the knee injury on Oct. 23, 2022, rehabbed and was ready for Week 1 the following year and played in all 17 games for Gang Green.

He rushed for 994 yards on 223 rushes and scored five rushing touchdowns. He added 591 yards on 76 receptions and four touchdowns, making him the team’s most reliable weapon on an offense that scored a league-worst 22 total touchdowns.

Here’s where Hall ranked among running backs this season:

1,585 all-purpose yards (fourth in NFL)

76 receptions (most by a RB)

591 receiving yards (most by a RB)

994 rushing yards (13th in NFL)

223 rushes (14th in NFL)

The award, as with the other end-of-year honors, is voted on by a nationwide panel of 50 sports journalists who cover the NFL.

"Just this time last year we were talking about your return," Jets owner Woody Johnson wrote on Twitter. "You may not be a finalist but you're our comeback player of the year."

Prior to the Jets' final game of the regular season, Hall took to Twitter to proclaim his goals for 2024 and beyond.

Hall could now use this snub as motivation.

