Jets awarded three compensatory picks in 2024 NFL Draft, including 'Mr. Irrelevant'

It appears that the Jets will be closing out the 2024 NFL Draft.

The team was awarded three compensatory picks for this year’s draft – No. 218 in the sixth round, No. 256 in the seventh round and No. 257, the final pick.

Barring any trades, that means the Jets will select the player given the moniker “Mr. Irrelevant.” There have been some notable “Mr. Irrelevant” picks in the past, including San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

The compensatory picks give the Jets a total of eight draft picks this year, although they do not have a second-rounder due to the Aaron Rodgers trade.

The Jets are currently slated to pick 10th in the first round.