Jets 2024 Mock Draft Roundup: Could Gang Green shake things up with trade?

The Jets are out to put an end to their playoff drought, and with a healthy Aaron Rodgers for 2024 it only makes sense for Gang Green to bolster the offense around him.

With the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft, the Jets have a couple of different options they can turn to, but there appears to be an overwhelming consensus on who the team will select once they are on the clock. However, there may be some ways they could get creative.

Here’s who the experts believe the Jets will select in their latest mock drafts…



Danny Kelly, The Ringer

TRADE: The Jets send the no. 10 pick and a 2025 first-rounder to the Chargers for the no. 5 pick.



The sensible thing for the Jets to do would probably be to keep the 10th pick and take the best offensive lineman left. The sexy move is to make this trade. In a move similar to the one the Dolphins made in 2021 to move up six spots for Jaylen Waddle, New York gives up their 2025 first-rounder to climb up to no. 5 and select Nabers. The former LSU star is explosiveness personified, giving the Jets a bona fide playmaker opposite Garrett Wilson. This team is all in this year, with Aaron Rodgers playing what may be his final season.



Chad Reuter, NFL.com

TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

Bowers is not only a reliable pass catcher capable of getting down the seam and breaking through tackles after the catch but a solid blocker in the run game.



Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Field Yates, ESPN

TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

After trading for Morgan Moses and signing Tyron Smith in free agency, the Jets have a pair of veteran starters at offensive tackle. I have concerns about durability for Smith -- he has played in just 30 of 67 possible games over the past four seasons -- and the Jets face an urgent season with QB Aaron Rodgers turning 41 in December, so taking a quality offensive tackle is still very much appealing. That said, Bowers is a difference-making tight end who would complement star wideout Garrett Wilson and recently signed Mike Williams. He would thrive with no shortage of run-after-catch opportunities.

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

Aaron Rodgers returns to action, and the Jets gift him another playmaker. Bowers is the best skill player Georgia has produced since Kirby Smart took over in 2016. The tight end from Napa blew up nearly from the moment he put the pads on in Athens. In 2021, he was the SEC Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American. He was Georgia’s leading receiver that year, with 56 catches for 882 yards (a 15.8 average) and 13 TDs — all school records for a tight end.

Charles McDonald, Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)

The Jets should sprint to the podium if the draft plays out like this. They’ve positioned themselves well to draft the best player available with the 10th pick and here Bowers falls right into their lap. Bowers and Garrett Wilson would be a fantastic duo to grow with for the future and he’s suited to help them try and make a playoff run this season.



Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

Maybe the Jets go tackle in this situation, but the idea of pairing Rome Odunze with Garrett Wilson was just too enticing to pass up. Their games complement each other so well, and would give the Jets an incredible array of talent on offense.