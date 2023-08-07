Jets 2023 transaction tracker: Gang Green signing DT Bruce Hector

Lions defensive end Bruce Hector warms up during open practice at Family Fest at Ford Field on Saturday, August 6, 2022. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at the latest Jets roster moves...

Aug. 7, 1:10 p.m.

The Jets are adding more talent to an already deep defensive line.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing defensive tackle Bruce Hector, who had previously worked out with the Giants.

A 28-year-old South Florida product, Hector originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He appeared in eight games as a rookie, recording half a sack to go along with one quarterback hit and two tackles.

Overall, Hector has appeared in 14 regular season games with the Eagles and Detroit Lions, registering seven tackles and two quarterback hits. He’s also been on the roster with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans, as well as the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

