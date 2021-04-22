Jessica Korda shoots bogey-free 65 to take big lead at LPGA’s Hugel-Air Premia LA Open
Jessica Korda shot a bogey-free 65 during Thursday’s second round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open to follow a record-tying 7-under 64 on Wednesday, and the six-time LPGA winner was still left wanting more.
“Well, it’s going to sound crazy but I actually lipped out a good amount out there today, so it actually could have been lower,” said Korda when asked which day was better. “Both are fine. I don’t complain.”
Korda holds a four-shot lead in the clubhouse at Wilshire Country Club at 13 under, a 36-hole scoring record for the event. The previous mark was 8 under, where Brooke Henderson and Angela Stanford sit tied for third. Jin Young Ko is in second at 9 under.
Similar to last week in Hawaii, the LA Open has a Wednesday-to-Saturday competition schedule. The LPGA has tournaments on consecutive weeks in Singapore and Thailand starting next week.
64 on Wednesday.
65 on Thursday. @Thejessicakorda is on fire in LA. She’s the leader in the clubhouse at -13. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7EcUIWShfw
— LPGA (@LPGA) April 22, 2021