Jessica Andrade: Title shot after UFC 300 win is the ‘natural course of things’

LAS VEGAS – Jessica Andrade campaigned for a title shot after UFC 300.

Former champion Andrade (26-12 MMA, 17-10 UFC) notched her second-straight win Saturday when she defeated Marina Rodriguez (17-4-2 MMA, 7-4-2 UFC) by split decision in their strawweight bout at T-Mobile Arena.

Based off of availability and who already had their chance at the title, Andrade explains why she should be next for champion Zhang Weili, who retained her title against Yan Xiaonan in the night’s co-headliner.

“This is the natural course of things,” Andrade told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. “That’s what Marina said. I think the winner of this fight was the one who should be next for the fight for the title.

“If you think about it, Tatiana (Suarez) is actually injured. Amanda Lemos, not only myself, but also Marina faced her. So I hope to have a shot at the title, and having that shot (at) the end of the year.”

A fresh matchup could be Virna Jandiroba, who’s on a three-fight winning streak, and also close to title contention. However, Andrade would rather not fight her.

“Virna and I are really, really, really good friends,” Andrade said. “I saw her at the (UFC Performance Institute) this week. We were talking about this. Most likely, she’s probably going to face Amanda Lemos next, and I would be fighting for a belt before her.

“Tatiana is injured, so she would face Amanda. I would go with (Weili). We’ve talked, Virna and I, about this, and said if we’re going to face each other, might as well be for a belt.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

marina-rodriguez-ufc-300-media-day

Marina Rodriguez

jessica-andrade-ufc-300-media-day

Marina Rodriguez, UFC 300 video

jessica-andrade-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins

marina-rodriguez-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Marina Rodriguez during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Marina Rodriguez during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jessica Andrade during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jessica Andrade during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

jessica-andrade-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jessica Andrade during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jessica Andrade during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

jessica-andrade-vs-marina-rodriguez-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jessica Andrade (left) faces off against Marina…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jessica Andrade (left) faces off against Marina Rodriguez during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez, UFC 300 1 (UFC)

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez, UFC 300 2 (UFC)

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange strikes during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange strikes during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange strikes during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange strikes during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange strikes during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange strikes during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil grapple…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil grapple during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil grapple…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil grapple during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil grapple…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil grapple during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange strikes during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange strikes during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil exchange strikes during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil grapple…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil and Marina Rodriguez of Brazil grapple during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) fights Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) fights Jessica Andrade (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil defeats Marina Rodriguez of Brazil during…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jessica Andrade of Brazil defeats Marina Rodriguez of Brazil during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Marina Rodriguez of Brazil looks on after facing Jessica Andrade…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Marina Rodriguez of Brazil looks on after facing Jessica Andrade of Brazil during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Marina Rodriguez of Brazil looks on after facing Jessica Andrade…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Marina Rodriguez of Brazil looks on after facing Jessica Andrade of Brazil during their strawweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Andrade vs Rodriguez

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) reacts after defeating Marina Rodriguez…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade (red gloves) reacts after defeating Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 300 - Jessica Andrade post-fight interview

UFC 300 - Jessica Andrade post-fight interview 1

Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez, UFC 300 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie