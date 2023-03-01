Jersey numbers of Texas football’s spring newcomers

An exciting group of newcomers breeds optimism for Texas football moving forward into the 2023 season.

A No. 3 nationally rated recruiting class, along with a few instant impact transfers add a roster boost to Steve Sarkisian’s team. Pairing up the talented arrivals with a bulk of last season’s squad returning is raising expectations high through the program.

Texas’ coaching staff hit another home run on the recruiting trail this season, landing the highest-ranked class the Longhorns have signed since 2010. Five-stars Arch Manning, Cedric Baxter, Johntay Cook and Anthony Hill lead the way for a recruiting cycle among the best in the country.

The transfer portal served as the icing on the cake for Texas’ big offseason. Big-time contributors Jalen Catalon (Arkansas), AD Mitchell (Georgia) and Gavin Holmes (Wake Forest) bring experience to the roster at positions of need.

Many of the newcomers are already on campus and ready to compete in spring practice. Here is a look at what number each of the new Longhorns will be wearing, according to Inside Texas.

* Jordan Whittington is a returning player switching from No. 4 to No. 13

LB Anthony Hill - No. 0

“The coaching staff they brought in, I feel like that’s a big difference.” Anthony Hill Jr. @thegoatanthony1 🤘 #AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/CLIFoSxLAs — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 24, 2022

WR Johntay Cook - No. 2

“It’s the premier school for college football in Texas.” Johntay Cook II @_jayythegreat_ 🤘 #allgas23 pic.twitter.com/LK8oqMGHaF — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 23, 2022

RB Cedric Baxter - No. 4

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ RB Cedric Baxter Jr. has committed to Steve Sarkisian and @TexasFootball 🤘🤘 Baxter is the No. 2 running back in the Top247 ‼️ @CedricBaxterJr1 x @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/kvHEMpw0YM — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 10, 2022

DB Gavin Holmes - No. 4

WR AD Mitchell - No. 5

AD Mitchell is a Longhorn! Welcome to the family @MoCityMitch 🤘 pic.twitter.com/MmaXzrnZsn — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 21, 2023

DB Jalen Catalon - No. 11

QB Arch Manning - No. 16

LB Liona Lefau - No. 18

“I want to be know as a good player on the field, but also a good person off the field.” Liona Lefau @LefauLiona 🤘 #AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/J8GWdN0vJ7 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 23, 2022

DT Sydir Mitchell - No. 92

"I want to be know as the best player to come out of my hometown. Best player to come out of Jersey and make a statement." Sydir Mitchell @JrSydir 🤘 #AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/oXCkdCEVUK — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 22, 2022

