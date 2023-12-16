Jerry Jones not losing sleep over Dak Prescott's increasing price tag

Dak Prescott is a favorite for the MVP award. Win it or not, his price tag has gone up.

The Cowboys quarterback has a $59 million cap hit in 2024 in the final year of the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021. The team will have to address his contract in the offseason to sign other players due extensions.

When he signed his deal, Prescott had the second-highest per annual average. His $40 million per year average now is tied for 10th.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week that he's not losing sleep over Prescott's increasing price tag.

"I don’t," Jones said, via Nick Harris of the team website. "That function has a lot of things to think about, but that's not one to think about. Just like I didn't spend any time thinking about what his price tag would be if he didn't play well."

Jones figures it's a good problem to have: His quarterback is an MVP candidate, giving the Cowboys a chance to win a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995. Having to pay a franchise quarterback is better than searching for a franchise quarterback.

"I just want him to be a part of having the team to be a Super Bowl quarterback," Jones said. "The idea of him not being our quarterback hasn't crossed my mind. I'm here like everybody else wanting him to be the Most Valuable Player in the NFL. We're trying to win the Super Bowl, and we have a better chance at winning it with him at quarterback playing at that level."

The Cowboys have a long to-do list in the offseason. The list starts with Prescott, because the Cowboys need the cap space for extensions with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, among others.

"There are seven guys out there who should be the highest-paid at their position," Jones said. "We have to fit a square peg in a round hole when the time comes."