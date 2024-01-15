Jerry Jones: "I haven't thought one second" about Mike McCarthy's future

The Cowboys went one and done in the playoffs. Coach Mike McCarthy has one year left on his contract.

With plenty of chatter about owner Jerry Jones potentially upgrading from McCarthy to Bill Belichick, reporters asked Jones after the game about McCarthy's status.

"I haven’t thought one second about it," Jones said, via Charean Williams of PFT. "My whole thought process was getting ready for a playoff game here next week. I am amazed to be sitting where we are right now."

Jones added that he was stunned by the outcome. He never saw it coming.

We'll all be watching for what's coming next. McCarthy has put together three 12-5 seasons. But he still hasn't gotten to the NFC Championship, a streak that dates back to 1995.

Some think defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be the successor to McCarthy. After giving up 48 against the Packers, Quinn might not be sticking around, either.

It all comes back to Belichick. He and Jones have a great relationship. Belichick has raved about the work Jerry and Stephen Jones have done to build a great team.

Bill Parcells famously said that if they want you to cook the meal, they should let you shop for the groceries. Dallas has a fully-stocked kitchen, and Belichick is the NFL's Emeril.

It makes too much sense to not happen. And it could be bad news for the rest of the league if it does.