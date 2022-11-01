Will Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys make Super Bowl deal at trade deadline? WR help needed

The Dallas Cowboys are feeling good at 6-2 and on a bye this week.

But the team does not plan on sitting idly by. They are willing to do whatever it takes to build on what they have started and end the season with a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

Owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones have made that clear multiple times over the last couple of days.

Well, the clock is ticking.

The Cowboys have until 3 p.m. today when the NFL trade deadline expires to make something happen.

Owner Jerry Jones said the team have the cap room and is willing to risk future draft capital in a deal for a difference-making talent. But it has to be right.

That could be at any position.

But it’s also no secret that the Cowboys need help most at wide receiver.

CeeDee Lamb leads the Cowboys with 42 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns. The next two leading receivers are Noah Brown and Michael Gallup with 25 and 12 catches, respectively.

The only other receiver on the roster who has caught a pass is disappointing rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert with one reception for four yards.

What’s also true is that this is the first time since 1973 that the Cowboys have had no player with at least 100 yards receiving in a game through the first eight weeks of the season.

Other NFL teams have been calling the Cowboys for the last two weeks with potential trade offers for receivers, per Jerry Jones.

Will the Cowboys pull the trigger before the deadline?

Among the top receivers potentially available in a trade for the right price are Carolina’s D.J. Moore, Houston’s Brandin Cooks and Denver’s Jerry Jeudy.

The clock is ticking.