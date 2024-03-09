Jerry Jeudy trade puts even more pressure on Deshaun Watson to deliver

Good news, Deshaun Watson. You have Jerry Jeudy as a weapon in the passing game.

Bad news, Deshaun Watson. You have Jerry Jeudy as a weapon in the passing game.

The move to upgrade the receiving corps will help Watson live up to his fully-guaranteed, $46 million per year contract. It also will increase the pressure on him to do so.

Maybe the pressure can't get any higher. Watson cashed in two years ago. He has since failed to give the team much of a return, either for the contract or the six-pick investment (including a trio of first-round selections).

First, Watson needs to be healthy. Then, he needs to turn the clock back to 2020, quickly. The fans likely won't be inclined to be patient. Which, as we discussed recently on PFT Live, could be one of the reasons the Browns might not bring back Joe Flacco. By the end of September, the chants of FLAC-CO could be deafening.

No, there's no excuse this year. Adding Jeudy makes that even more clear.

Not that the Browns can do much about it. Watson has a fully-guaranteed deal through 2026. They can cut him, but they'd still have to pay him. And they're already carrying massive cap charges of $63.977 million in each of the next three years for Watson.