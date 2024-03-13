Jerry Jeudy on trade to Browns: It's surreal, I feel like I'm wanted

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has known for a few days that he was going to be traded to the Browns and he had his first chance to comment on the deal Wednesday.

The Broncos agreed to send Jeudy to Cleveland for fifth- and sixth-round picks in this year's draft last weekend and the deal could not be completed until the new league year was underway. That happened at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Jeudy's first words were one of excitement about what the future is going to hold.

"I had heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago," Jeudy said in a release, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "To hear that, and then be here now is exciting. It’s surreal. I feel like I am wanted, and the team has really made me feel welcomed. The Browns already had a great receiving corps with guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore and I think I will fit in with them. Amari is actually a guy I’ve been modeling my game after since I was young and we became friends while I was at ‘Bama. I am excited to see what the future holds."

Jeudy, Cooper, and Moore will be catching passes from Deshaun Watson and there will be a lot of pressure on the quarterback to finally live up to the price the Browns have paid in both the draft picks used to acquire him and in the fully-guaranteed contract they gave him after the deal.