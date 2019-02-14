Jeremy Lin quickly figures out Raptors' wacky introduction routine



It’s probably safe to assume that Jeremy Lin learned a thing or two from Marc Gasol’s Raptors home debut.

Ahead of Toronto’s clash with the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night — Gasol’s first home game with his new team since he was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies last Thursday — a video of the Spanish big man looking a little confused went viral.

Led by Kyle Lowry, the Raptors all take part in a very unique team routine during introductions at home. While the music is blaring and names are being announced, every member on Toronto’s roster hits the hardwood and begins to do some funny exercises while Lowry struts amongst them in search of high fives.

Gasol, clearly, wasn’t aware of the choreography that went into this and ended up looking quite uncomfortable watching what was happening in front of him.

After signing with the Raptors shortly before their contest with the Washington Wizards at home on Wednesday, Lin either got the memo about these pre-game theatrics or saw the video of Gasol from earlier this week — the 30-year-old guard didn’t look like someone that had only been with the organization for a few hours.





For his first performance, going with the push-ups was a pretty solid choice. We’ll see if that changes as he becomes more comfortable.

And yes, it looks like Gasol has figured things out as well.

Jeremy Lin was all over the Raptors’ choreography during introductions at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. (Getty)

