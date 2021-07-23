Jeongeun Lee6 posts lowest 36-hole score in major history, besting Brooks Koepka's 2019 record

Jeongeun Lee6 shot the lowest two-day total in a women's or men's golf major while tying the lowest round ever recorded in a major at the Evian Championship on Friday.

Lee6 had a 10-under-par 61 that tied the record set by Hyo Joo Kim in the first round of the 2014 Evian Championship held annually in Évian-les-Bains, France. She had a bogey-free second round to complete 36 holes at 127.

It's the lowest total in any golf major, beating out the 128 set by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 PGA Championship.

The final birdie putt that secured a 61 (-15) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/832EgnwdAM — LPGA (@LPGA) July 23, 2021

Lee6 made four consecutive birdies on holes No. 6-9, including a chip-in on No. 8, and finished the round with two birdies.

Jeongeun Lee6 🔥



This chip in was her 9th of 10 birdies on the day 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NjJbD0ztSG — LPGA (@LPGA) July 23, 2021

Lee6 is going for a second major title, joining the U.S. Women's Open she won in 2019.

“I try to keep it in the fairway and keep it on the green and I focused on putting speed. That's it,” Lee6 said, via the Golf Channel. "Major tournaments is more pressure and more, yeah, a little bit nervous. Course condition is a little bit tough. I'm going to focus on just swing rhythm and then not too much thinking on the course."

Caddie David Buhai said it was an easy day for him on the course.

"Every putt looked like it was going to go in," Buhai said, via the Associated Press. "It was incredible. Not one nerve. Speed was just perfect," he said. "I had the best seat in the house, and I just kept my mouth shut. I wasn't getting involved because she was that focused."

She leads the field at 15 under heading into the third round, but by only three strokes over Pajaree Anannarukarn and Ariya Jutanugarn (-12). Lydia Ko and 19-year-old American Yealimi Noh are tied for fourth at 9 under.

Lee6 is the odds-on favorite to win at -120 by BetMGM. Jutanugarn is +275 and Anannarukarn the third-best at +650.

Jin Young Ko, currently at 1 under, won the 2019 Evian Championship, the last one contested since it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

