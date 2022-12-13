Jeffrey Earnhardt joins Alpha Prime Racing Xfinity team for 2023

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the Alpha Prime Racing No. 44 Chevrolets full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2023, the team announced Tuesday.

“We’re so excited to have Jeffrey with us next season,” APR President Tommy Joe Martins said in a statement released by the team. “Jeffrey has been a competitor and a friend to me for a few years now. When Caesar (Bacarella) and I started this team last year, we both talked about having Jeffrey at the top of our roster, so to see this all come together for 2023, he and I both feel like we finally got our guy.”

Earnhardt has competed in all three NASCAR national series. He has raced 76 times in Cup, 144 in Xfinity and 10 in the Truck Series without a win. He has a top finish of second in Xfinity.

“I’m really pumped this came together with Tommy and Caesar,” Earnhardt said. “We were evaluating different options, and after speaking with them we knew this would be the perfect fit. They are making major moves to strengthen their program, and they made me feel welcomed.”

ForeverLawn will continue to sponsor Earnhardt.

