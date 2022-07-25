Jeff Okudah, James Mitchell among injured Lions healthy enough to start training camp

When the Detroit Lions step onto the practice field to start training camp this week, there will be a few injury-related absences. But the list of players on the PUP and NFI lists could have been a lot bigger for the Lions.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah headlines the Detroit players who are coming off of 2021 injuries who are healthy enough to clear the initial physical and participate in training camp from Day 1. Okudah tore his Achilles in Week 1 last year and has given several optimistic progress updates, so it’s great to see the 2020 first-round pick ready to roll.

Rookie tight end James Mitchell also earned a passing health grade. Mitchell, a fifth-round pick from Virginia Tech, missed most of his final college season with a knee injury. He did not participate in OTAs or minicamp in Detroit earlier this offseason either. Mitchell is expected to compete for the No. 2 TE role behind T.J. Hockenson.

Safety DeShon Elliott is another notable newcomer to clear the medical protocols. Elliott missed the final nine games for the Ravens in 2021 with a leg injury and was not healthy enough to participate in minicamp.

Center Frank Ragnow and Hockenson, generally regarded as the Lions’ top two talents, are also cleared. Both Pro Bowlers participated without limitations in minicamp after ending the season on I.R.