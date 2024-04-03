Advertisement

JD Welsh Cup 2023-24 results and fixtures

BBC
·9 min read

Final

Connah's Quay Nomads v The Bew Saints (at Rodney Parade, Newport, 28 April)

Semi-finals

Connah's Quay Nomads 1-0 Bala Town (at Llandudno, 23 March)

Cardiff Met 2-6 The New Saints (at Newtown, 30 March)

Quarter-finals

Ties played on the weekend of 16-17 February, 2024

Bala Town 3-0 Flint Mountain

Briton Ferry Llansawel 1-5 The New Saints

Buckley Town 1-4 Connah's Quay.

Cardiff Met 3-2 Colwyn Bay

Round Four

Ties played on the weekend of 8/9 December, 2023

Briton Ferry Llansawel 1-0 Llanelli Town

Caerau Ely 1-4 Bala Town

Carmarthen Town 0-3 The New Saints

Colwyn Bay 2-0 Barry Town United

Flint Town United 0-3 Connah's Quay Nomads

Flint Mountain 2-1 South Gower

Haverfordwest County 1-1 Cardiff Met (Cardiff Met 4-2 won on penalties)

Porthmadog 0-2 Buckley Town

Round Three

Ties played the weekend of 10/11 November, 2023

Aberystwyth Town 0-1 Bala Town

Airbus UK Broughton 1-2 Briton Ferry Llansawel

Bangor 1876 1-1 Flint Town Utd (Flint won 7-8 on penalties)

Barry Town United 2-1 Guilsfield

Caerau Ely 3-3 Gresford Athletic (Caerau won 4-1 on penalties)

Cardiff Met 2-1 Mold Alexandra

Carmarthen Town 4-2 Abertillery Bluebirds

Connah's Quay Nomads 8-0 Prestatyn

Flint Mountain 2-1 Canton Liberal

Haverfordwest 2-0 Ammanford

Llanelli 3-3 Penybont (Llanelli won 4-3 on penaltiess)

Llanuwchllyn 1-2 Buckley Town

Newtown 1-1 Colwyn Bay (Colwyn Bay won 5-3 on penalties)

Porthmadog 5-1 Cardiff Airport

South Gower 2-2 Chepstow (South Gower won 5-4 on penalties)

The New Saints 7-0 Trethomas Bluebirds

Round Two

Ties played weekend of 13/14 October, 2023

North

Airbus UK Broughton 4-0 Rhos Aelwyd

Bala Town 3-0 Llandudno

Bangor 1876 7-1 Cefn Albion

Bow Street 2-3 Buckley Town

Chirk AAA 1-1 Porthmadog (Porthmadog won 5-3 on penalties)

Colwyn Bay 6-2 Llanrwst United

Connah's Quay Nomads 4-1 Caernarfon Town

Denbigh Town 0-3 Flint Town United

Flint Mountain 3-1 Holywell Town

Guilsfield 7-2 Brickfield Rangers (Wednesday, 1 November)

Llanidloes Town 1-3 Gresford Athletic

Menai Bridge Tigers 0-2 Llanuwchllyn

Nantlle Vale 2-2 Mold Alexandra (Mold Alexandra won 6-5 on penalties)

Ruthin Town 0-5 The New Saints (Wednesday,18 October)

St Asaph City 0-1 Prestatyn Town

Y Felinheli 0-6 Newtown

South

Aberfan 0-3 Briton Ferry Llansawel

Abergavenny Town 1-3 Cardiff Airport

Aberystwyth Town 2-1 Pontardawe Town

Barry Town United 6-0 Porthcawl Town Athletic

Caerau Ely 4-0 Afan Lido (Played Tuesday, 17 October)

Canton 1-1 Cambrian and Clydach Vale BGC (Canton won 4-3 on penalties)

Cardiff Met 4-0 Cwmbran Town

Carmarthen Town 2-0 Evans & Williams

Chepstow Town 4-0 Abercarn United

Cwmbran Celtic 0-3 Penybont

Haverfordwest County 0-0 Baglan Dragons (Haverfordwest won 4-1 on penalties)

Trefelin BGC 2-2 Ammanford (Ammanford won 6-5 on penalties)

Llanelli Town 4-0 Llantwit Major

Pontypridd United 6-0 Abertillery Bluebirds

South Gower 1-1 Rockspur (South Gower won 4-1 on penalties)

Trethomas Bluebirds 6-1 Penrhiwceiber Rangers

Round One

Goytre United 1-3 Trefelin BGC

Penydarren Seniors BGC 2-2 South Gower (South Gower won 3-2 on penalties)

Rockspur 4-2 Afan United

Baglan Dragons 5-1 FC Cwmaman

Ammanford 0-0 Taffs Well (Ammanford won 3-1 on penalties)

Mumbles Rangers 1-2 Evans & Williams

Treharris Athletic Western 1-2 Porthcawl Town Athletic

Aberfan 2-1 Pontyclun

Llantwit Fardre 3-4 Penrhiwceiber Rangers

Canton 3-1 Sully Sports

Chepstow Town 7-0 Pill

Newport City 0-2 Abergavenny Town

Abertillery Bluebirds 1-1 Caerphilly Athletic (Abertillery Bluebirds won 4-1 on penalties)

Abercarn United 4-1 St Albans

Caerau Ely 3-2 Cardiff Corinthians

Trethomas Bluebirds 4-1 Ely Rangers

Aber Valley 2 -2 Cwmbran Town (Cwmbran Town won 4-3 on penalties)

Cardiff Airport 3-1 Cefn Fforest

Y Rhyl 1879 1-1 Menai Bridge Tigers (Menai Bridge Tigers won 7-6 on penalties)

Llanrwst United 1-1 Conwy Borough (Llanrwst United won 4-3 on penalties)

Holyhead Hotspur 0-4 Bangor 1876

St Asaph City 1-0 Llandudno Junction

Cerrigydrudion 2-4 Denbigh Town

NFA 0-3 Flint Mountain

Porthmadog 3-0 Glantraeth

Mochdre Sports 0-2 Nantlle Vale

Pwllheli 1-2 Y Felinheli

Tregaron Turfs 2-10 Llanuwchllyn

Llanidloes Town 5-4 Builth Wells

Corwen 0-4 Bow Street

Radnor Valley 0-4 Gresford Athletic

Brickfield Rangers 3-1 Caersws

Penparcau 0-1 Cefn Albion

Penrhyncoch 2-4 Chirk AAA

Mold Alexandra 13-1 Montgomery Town

Penycae 1-4 Rhos Aelwyd

Ties played the weekend of 16 September 2023

Qualifying Round Two

Ties played the weekend of 19 August 2023

Aber Valley 4-0 AFC Llwydcoedconne

Abercarn United 3-2 Caerleon

Afan United 4-2 Llangeinor

Cefn Fforest 8-0 AFC Whitchurch

Amlwch Town 2-5 Llanuwchllyn

Caerphilly Athletic 3-0 Machen

Caldicot Town 2-2 Newport City (Newport City won 5-4 on penalties)

Cardiff Airport 7-2 Cardiff Bay

Cefn Albion 3-0 Hawarden Rangers

Cefn Cribwr 1-3 Penydarren BGC

Chepstow Town 3-1 Risca United

Conwy Borough 2-1 Talysarn Celts

Cornelly United 0-3 Porthcawl Town Athletic

Corwen 4-3 Llay Welfare

Ely Rangers 4-0 Llanrumney United

FC Cwmaman 5-4 Garden Village

Flint Mountain 9-0 Kinmel Bay

Glantraeth 3-0 Rhos United

Greenfield 9-4 Rhos Aelwyd

Holyhead Town 1-1 Llandudno Junction (Llandudno Junction won 4-3 on penalties)

Knighton Town 1-8 Builth Wells

Llandrindod Wells 1-3 Bow Street

Montgomery Town 1-1 Llanilar (Montgomery Town won 6-5 on penalties)

Boded 1-2 Llanrwst United

Llansantffraid Village 1-2 Radnor Valley

Llantwit Fardre 1-1 Tata Steel United (Llantwit Fardre won 4-3 on penalties)

Holyhead Hotspur 2-0 Llysfaen

Machynlleth 2-3 Tregaron Turfs

Menai Bridge Tigers 6-2 Penrhyndeudraeth

Mochdre Sports 1-1 Llanfairpwll (Mochdre Sports won 4-3 on penalties)

Mynydd Isa 2-2 CPD Cerrigydrudion (Cerrigydrudion won 5-4 pn penalties)

Nantlle Vale 4-2 Nefyn United

New Inn 2-4 Trethomas Bluebirds

NFA 4-1 Llandyrnog United

Penclawdd 0-9 Penrhiwceiber Rangers

Penparcau 0-0 Llanfair United (Penparcau won 3-1 on penalties)

Penrhyncoch 6-0 Abermule

Penycae 2-1 Gronant

Pill 3-1 Newport Saints

Pontyclun 1-1 Ynyshir Albions (Pontyclun won 4-2 on penalties)

Pwllheli 2-0 Penmaenmawr Phoenix

Rhuddlan Town 0-5 Brickfield Rangers

St Albans 5-3 PILCS

St Asaph City 7-0 Y Glannau

Sully Sports 5-0 AFC Pontymister

Swansea University 0-6 Rockspur

Ton Pentre 5-6 South Gower

Tonyrefail BGC 2-5 Aberfan

Tredegar Town 1-2 Cardiff Corinthians

Treharris Athletic Western 3-0 Glynneath Town

Treherbert Boys and Girls 1-5 Mumbles Rangers

Treowen Stars 2-2 Cwmbran Town (Cwmbran Town won 2-0 on penalties)

Undy 3-4 Canton

Y Felinheli 3-0 Llanberis

Y Rhyl 1879 3-1 Llangollen Town

Ynysygerwn 1-2 Evans & Williams

Qualifying Round One

North West

Menai Bridge Tigers 9-2 Barmouth & Dyffryn United

Aberffraw 3-4 Penrhyndeudraeth

Y Felinheli 5-1 Trearddur Bay

Llangoed and District 3-6 Llanfairpwll

Holyhead Town 2-0 Bethesda Rovers

Llanberis 7-2 Bontnewydd

Nefyn United 3-1 Cefni

Amlwch Town 1-0 Llanrug United

Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs 1-3 CPD Boded

Cemaes Bay 1-2 Talysarn Celts

Llanerch-Y-Medd 0-2 Nantlle Vale

Pwllheli 2-1 Llangefni Town

Glantraeth 3-0 Gwalchmai

North Central

Mochdre Sports 3-2 Llanfairfechan Town

Y Glannau 4-1 Abergele

Llandyrnog United 3-0 Bro Cernyw

NFA 6-0 Penrhyn Bay

Penmaenmawr Phoenix 3-2 Bow

Caer Clwyd 2-6 Rhos United

Llandudno Junction 1-1 Llannefydd (Llandudno Junction won 5-4 on penalties)

St Asaph City 18-0 Rhyl Dragons

Bethesda Athletic 1-4 Llanrwst United

Llansannan 2-3 Llysfaen

Glan Conwy 0-2 Rhuddlan Town

Cerrigydrudion 3-3 Llandudno Amateurs (Llandudno Amateurs won 3-1 on penalties)

Meliden 0-2 Kinmel Bay

North East

Rhydymwyn 1-4 Gronant

Greenfield 4-4 Castell Alun Colts (Greenfield won 7-6 on penalties)

Llay Welfare 12-0 Holywell United

Connahs Quay Town 1-2 Mynydd Isa

Brickfield Rangers 3-0 Saltney Town

Yr Wyddgrug 1-11 Hawarden Rangers

Rhos Aelwyd 5-1 Overton Recreation

Coedpoeth United 0-1 Llangollen Town

Penycae 4-3 Rhostyllen

Caerwys 1-3 Corwen

Central

Llanilar 4-0 Llanrhaeadr-Ym-Mochnant

Knighton Town 4-2 Hay St Marys

Radnor Valley 2-0 Waterloo Rovers

Machynlleth 4-3 Four Crosses

Llansantffraid Village 3-0 Welshpool Town

Builth Wells 3-1 Kerry

Aberaeron 0-5 Tregaron Turfs

Penparcau 7-0 Presteigne St Andrews

Berriew 0-2 Abermule

Dolgellau AA 1-2 Llandrindod Wells

Montgomery Town 3-0 Ffostrasol

South Central

Cascade 3-6 Treherbert BGC

Llantwit Fardre 2-2 Brynna (Llantwit Fardre won 5-4 on penalties)

Cardiff Corinthians 7-2 Cwrt y Vil

Garw SBGC 2-2 Cardiff Bay (Cardiff Bay won 4-2 on penalties)

Treowen Stars 9-0 St Josephs

Aber Valley 4-1 Trelewis Welfare

St Albans 4-3 Llanrumney Athletic

Bettws 1-5 Sully Sports

Cardiff Draconians 0-1 Canton Liberal

Dinas Powys 2-2 Llanrumney United (Llanrumney United won 4-2 on penalties)

Caerphilly Athletic 3-1 Clwb Cymric

Cardiff Airport 6-0 Cwmbach Royal Stars

Ely Rangers 2-0 Treforest

AFC Wattstown 1-1 AFC Whitchurch (AFC Whitchurch won 6-5 on penalties)

Nelson Cavaliers 1-3 Tonyrefail BGC

Llangeinor 2-1 Cardiff Bay Warriors

South West

Ynysygerwn 2-2 Aberdare Town (Ynysygerwn won 5-4 on penalties)

Cwm Wanderers 0-4 Penydarren BGC

Evans & Williams 1-0 Morriston Town

AFC Porth 3-5 Glynneath Town

Tata Steel United 4-2 Seven Sisters Onllwyn

Pencoed Athletic 2-2 Porthcawl Town Athletic (Porthcawl Town won 7-6 on penalties)

Merthyr Saints 0-2 Aberfan

Cornelly United 2-1 Ynystawe Athletic

Garden Village 2-1 Penlan

Clase Social 3-3 Penclawdd (Penclawdd won 10-9 on penalties)

Port Talbot Town 1-2 Rockspur

South Gower 2-0 Vale United

Neath Town 2-3 Afan United

West End 0-15 Ton Pentre

AFC Penrhiwceiber 3-6 Mumbles Rangers

AFC Llwydcoed 2-0 Giants Grave

South East

Cefn Fforest 2-0 Coed Eva Athletic

Newport Saints 6-1 Risca Town

Abercarn United 3-0 Monmouth Town

Machen 3-2 Pentwynmawr Athletic

Aberbargoed Buds 1-2 Pill

Goytre (Gwent) 0-1 Newport City

Chepstow Town 3-2 Wattsville

FC Cwmaman 11-0 FC Tredegar

Newport Corinthians 1-1 PILCS (PILCS won 4-3 on penalties)

Brecon Corries 1-2 Tredegar Town

Rogerstone 1-3 Caerleon

Lliswerry 1-1 New Inn (New Inn won 7-6 on penalties)

Newport Civil Service 1-2 Treharris Athletic Western

Llanhilleth Athletic 1-2 AFC Pontymister

Cwmbran Town 3-2 Blaenavon Blues

Ties played on the weekend of 29 July, 2023.