JD Welsh Cup 2023-24 results and fixtures
Final
Connah's Quay Nomads v The Bew Saints (at Rodney Parade, Newport, 28 April)
Semi-finals
Connah's Quay Nomads 1-0 Bala Town (at Llandudno, 23 March)
Cardiff Met 2-6 The New Saints (at Newtown, 30 March)
Quarter-finals
Ties played on the weekend of 16-17 February, 2024
Bala Town 3-0 Flint Mountain
Briton Ferry Llansawel 1-5 The New Saints
Buckley Town 1-4 Connah's Quay.
Cardiff Met 3-2 Colwyn Bay
Round Four
Ties played on the weekend of 8/9 December, 2023
Briton Ferry Llansawel 1-0 Llanelli Town
Caerau Ely 1-4 Bala Town
Carmarthen Town 0-3 The New Saints
Colwyn Bay 2-0 Barry Town United
Flint Town United 0-3 Connah's Quay Nomads
Flint Mountain 2-1 South Gower
Haverfordwest County 1-1 Cardiff Met (Cardiff Met 4-2 won on penalties)
Porthmadog 0-2 Buckley Town
Round Three
Ties played the weekend of 10/11 November, 2023
Aberystwyth Town 0-1 Bala Town
Airbus UK Broughton 1-2 Briton Ferry Llansawel
Bangor 1876 1-1 Flint Town Utd (Flint won 7-8 on penalties)
Barry Town United 2-1 Guilsfield
Caerau Ely 3-3 Gresford Athletic (Caerau won 4-1 on penalties)
Cardiff Met 2-1 Mold Alexandra
Carmarthen Town 4-2 Abertillery Bluebirds
Connah's Quay Nomads 8-0 Prestatyn
Flint Mountain 2-1 Canton Liberal
Haverfordwest 2-0 Ammanford
Llanelli 3-3 Penybont (Llanelli won 4-3 on penaltiess)
Llanuwchllyn 1-2 Buckley Town
Newtown 1-1 Colwyn Bay (Colwyn Bay won 5-3 on penalties)
Porthmadog 5-1 Cardiff Airport
South Gower 2-2 Chepstow (South Gower won 5-4 on penalties)
The New Saints 7-0 Trethomas Bluebirds
Round Two
Ties played weekend of 13/14 October, 2023
North
Airbus UK Broughton 4-0 Rhos Aelwyd
Bala Town 3-0 Llandudno
Bangor 1876 7-1 Cefn Albion
Bow Street 2-3 Buckley Town
Chirk AAA 1-1 Porthmadog (Porthmadog won 5-3 on penalties)
Colwyn Bay 6-2 Llanrwst United
Connah's Quay Nomads 4-1 Caernarfon Town
Denbigh Town 0-3 Flint Town United
Flint Mountain 3-1 Holywell Town
Guilsfield 7-2 Brickfield Rangers (Wednesday, 1 November)
Llanidloes Town 1-3 Gresford Athletic
Menai Bridge Tigers 0-2 Llanuwchllyn
Nantlle Vale 2-2 Mold Alexandra (Mold Alexandra won 6-5 on penalties)
Ruthin Town 0-5 The New Saints (Wednesday,18 October)
St Asaph City 0-1 Prestatyn Town
Y Felinheli 0-6 Newtown
South
Aberfan 0-3 Briton Ferry Llansawel
Abergavenny Town 1-3 Cardiff Airport
Aberystwyth Town 2-1 Pontardawe Town
Barry Town United 6-0 Porthcawl Town Athletic
Caerau Ely 4-0 Afan Lido (Played Tuesday, 17 October)
Canton 1-1 Cambrian and Clydach Vale BGC (Canton won 4-3 on penalties)
Cardiff Met 4-0 Cwmbran Town
Carmarthen Town 2-0 Evans & Williams
Chepstow Town 4-0 Abercarn United
Cwmbran Celtic 0-3 Penybont
Haverfordwest County 0-0 Baglan Dragons (Haverfordwest won 4-1 on penalties)
Trefelin BGC 2-2 Ammanford (Ammanford won 6-5 on penalties)
Llanelli Town 4-0 Llantwit Major
Pontypridd United 6-0 Abertillery Bluebirds
South Gower 1-1 Rockspur (South Gower won 4-1 on penalties)
Trethomas Bluebirds 6-1 Penrhiwceiber Rangers
Round One
Goytre United 1-3 Trefelin BGC
Penydarren Seniors BGC 2-2 South Gower (South Gower won 3-2 on penalties)
Rockspur 4-2 Afan United
Baglan Dragons 5-1 FC Cwmaman
Ammanford 0-0 Taffs Well (Ammanford won 3-1 on penalties)
Mumbles Rangers 1-2 Evans & Williams
Treharris Athletic Western 1-2 Porthcawl Town Athletic
Aberfan 2-1 Pontyclun
Llantwit Fardre 3-4 Penrhiwceiber Rangers
Canton 3-1 Sully Sports
Chepstow Town 7-0 Pill
Newport City 0-2 Abergavenny Town
Abertillery Bluebirds 1-1 Caerphilly Athletic (Abertillery Bluebirds won 4-1 on penalties)
Abercarn United 4-1 St Albans
Caerau Ely 3-2 Cardiff Corinthians
Trethomas Bluebirds 4-1 Ely Rangers
Aber Valley 2 -2 Cwmbran Town (Cwmbran Town won 4-3 on penalties)
Cardiff Airport 3-1 Cefn Fforest
Y Rhyl 1879 1-1 Menai Bridge Tigers (Menai Bridge Tigers won 7-6 on penalties)
Llanrwst United 1-1 Conwy Borough (Llanrwst United won 4-3 on penalties)
Holyhead Hotspur 0-4 Bangor 1876
St Asaph City 1-0 Llandudno Junction
Cerrigydrudion 2-4 Denbigh Town
NFA 0-3 Flint Mountain
Porthmadog 3-0 Glantraeth
Mochdre Sports 0-2 Nantlle Vale
Pwllheli 1-2 Y Felinheli
Tregaron Turfs 2-10 Llanuwchllyn
Llanidloes Town 5-4 Builth Wells
Corwen 0-4 Bow Street
Radnor Valley 0-4 Gresford Athletic
Brickfield Rangers 3-1 Caersws
Penparcau 0-1 Cefn Albion
Penrhyncoch 2-4 Chirk AAA
Mold Alexandra 13-1 Montgomery Town
Penycae 1-4 Rhos Aelwyd
Ties played the weekend of 16 September 2023
Qualifying Round Two
Ties played the weekend of 19 August 2023
Aber Valley 4-0 AFC Llwydcoedconne
Abercarn United 3-2 Caerleon
Afan United 4-2 Llangeinor
Cefn Fforest 8-0 AFC Whitchurch
Amlwch Town 2-5 Llanuwchllyn
Caerphilly Athletic 3-0 Machen
Caldicot Town 2-2 Newport City (Newport City won 5-4 on penalties)
Cardiff Airport 7-2 Cardiff Bay
Cefn Albion 3-0 Hawarden Rangers
Cefn Cribwr 1-3 Penydarren BGC
Chepstow Town 3-1 Risca United
Conwy Borough 2-1 Talysarn Celts
Cornelly United 0-3 Porthcawl Town Athletic
Corwen 4-3 Llay Welfare
Ely Rangers 4-0 Llanrumney United
FC Cwmaman 5-4 Garden Village
Flint Mountain 9-0 Kinmel Bay
Glantraeth 3-0 Rhos United
Greenfield 9-4 Rhos Aelwyd
Holyhead Town 1-1 Llandudno Junction (Llandudno Junction won 4-3 on penalties)
Knighton Town 1-8 Builth Wells
Llandrindod Wells 1-3 Bow Street
Montgomery Town 1-1 Llanilar (Montgomery Town won 6-5 on penalties)
Boded 1-2 Llanrwst United
Llansantffraid Village 1-2 Radnor Valley
Llantwit Fardre 1-1 Tata Steel United (Llantwit Fardre won 4-3 on penalties)
Holyhead Hotspur 2-0 Llysfaen
Machynlleth 2-3 Tregaron Turfs
Menai Bridge Tigers 6-2 Penrhyndeudraeth
Mochdre Sports 1-1 Llanfairpwll (Mochdre Sports won 4-3 on penalties)
Mynydd Isa 2-2 CPD Cerrigydrudion (Cerrigydrudion won 5-4 pn penalties)
Nantlle Vale 4-2 Nefyn United
New Inn 2-4 Trethomas Bluebirds
NFA 4-1 Llandyrnog United
Penclawdd 0-9 Penrhiwceiber Rangers
Penparcau 0-0 Llanfair United (Penparcau won 3-1 on penalties)
Penrhyncoch 6-0 Abermule
Penycae 2-1 Gronant
Pill 3-1 Newport Saints
Pontyclun 1-1 Ynyshir Albions (Pontyclun won 4-2 on penalties)
Pwllheli 2-0 Penmaenmawr Phoenix
Rhuddlan Town 0-5 Brickfield Rangers
St Albans 5-3 PILCS
St Asaph City 7-0 Y Glannau
Sully Sports 5-0 AFC Pontymister
Swansea University 0-6 Rockspur
Ton Pentre 5-6 South Gower
Tonyrefail BGC 2-5 Aberfan
Tredegar Town 1-2 Cardiff Corinthians
Treharris Athletic Western 3-0 Glynneath Town
Treherbert Boys and Girls 1-5 Mumbles Rangers
Treowen Stars 2-2 Cwmbran Town (Cwmbran Town won 2-0 on penalties)
Undy 3-4 Canton
Y Felinheli 3-0 Llanberis
Y Rhyl 1879 3-1 Llangollen Town
Ynysygerwn 1-2 Evans & Williams
Qualifying Round One
North West
Menai Bridge Tigers 9-2 Barmouth & Dyffryn United
Aberffraw 3-4 Penrhyndeudraeth
Y Felinheli 5-1 Trearddur Bay
Llangoed and District 3-6 Llanfairpwll
Holyhead Town 2-0 Bethesda Rovers
Llanberis 7-2 Bontnewydd
Nefyn United 3-1 Cefni
Amlwch Town 1-0 Llanrug United
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs 1-3 CPD Boded
Cemaes Bay 1-2 Talysarn Celts
Llanerch-Y-Medd 0-2 Nantlle Vale
Pwllheli 2-1 Llangefni Town
Glantraeth 3-0 Gwalchmai
North Central
Mochdre Sports 3-2 Llanfairfechan Town
Y Glannau 4-1 Abergele
Llandyrnog United 3-0 Bro Cernyw
NFA 6-0 Penrhyn Bay
Penmaenmawr Phoenix 3-2 Bow
Caer Clwyd 2-6 Rhos United
Llandudno Junction 1-1 Llannefydd (Llandudno Junction won 5-4 on penalties)
St Asaph City 18-0 Rhyl Dragons
Bethesda Athletic 1-4 Llanrwst United
Llansannan 2-3 Llysfaen
Glan Conwy 0-2 Rhuddlan Town
Cerrigydrudion 3-3 Llandudno Amateurs (Llandudno Amateurs won 3-1 on penalties)
Meliden 0-2 Kinmel Bay
North East
Rhydymwyn 1-4 Gronant
Greenfield 4-4 Castell Alun Colts (Greenfield won 7-6 on penalties)
Llay Welfare 12-0 Holywell United
Connahs Quay Town 1-2 Mynydd Isa
Brickfield Rangers 3-0 Saltney Town
Yr Wyddgrug 1-11 Hawarden Rangers
Rhos Aelwyd 5-1 Overton Recreation
Coedpoeth United 0-1 Llangollen Town
Penycae 4-3 Rhostyllen
Caerwys 1-3 Corwen
Central
Llanilar 4-0 Llanrhaeadr-Ym-Mochnant
Knighton Town 4-2 Hay St Marys
Radnor Valley 2-0 Waterloo Rovers
Machynlleth 4-3 Four Crosses
Llansantffraid Village 3-0 Welshpool Town
Builth Wells 3-1 Kerry
Aberaeron 0-5 Tregaron Turfs
Penparcau 7-0 Presteigne St Andrews
Berriew 0-2 Abermule
Dolgellau AA 1-2 Llandrindod Wells
Montgomery Town 3-0 Ffostrasol
South Central
Cascade 3-6 Treherbert BGC
Llantwit Fardre 2-2 Brynna (Llantwit Fardre won 5-4 on penalties)
Cardiff Corinthians 7-2 Cwrt y Vil
Garw SBGC 2-2 Cardiff Bay (Cardiff Bay won 4-2 on penalties)
Treowen Stars 9-0 St Josephs
Aber Valley 4-1 Trelewis Welfare
St Albans 4-3 Llanrumney Athletic
Bettws 1-5 Sully Sports
Cardiff Draconians 0-1 Canton Liberal
Dinas Powys 2-2 Llanrumney United (Llanrumney United won 4-2 on penalties)
Caerphilly Athletic 3-1 Clwb Cymric
Cardiff Airport 6-0 Cwmbach Royal Stars
Ely Rangers 2-0 Treforest
AFC Wattstown 1-1 AFC Whitchurch (AFC Whitchurch won 6-5 on penalties)
Nelson Cavaliers 1-3 Tonyrefail BGC
Llangeinor 2-1 Cardiff Bay Warriors
South West
Ynysygerwn 2-2 Aberdare Town (Ynysygerwn won 5-4 on penalties)
Cwm Wanderers 0-4 Penydarren BGC
Evans & Williams 1-0 Morriston Town
AFC Porth 3-5 Glynneath Town
Tata Steel United 4-2 Seven Sisters Onllwyn
Pencoed Athletic 2-2 Porthcawl Town Athletic (Porthcawl Town won 7-6 on penalties)
Merthyr Saints 0-2 Aberfan
Cornelly United 2-1 Ynystawe Athletic
Garden Village 2-1 Penlan
Clase Social 3-3 Penclawdd (Penclawdd won 10-9 on penalties)
Port Talbot Town 1-2 Rockspur
South Gower 2-0 Vale United
Neath Town 2-3 Afan United
West End 0-15 Ton Pentre
AFC Penrhiwceiber 3-6 Mumbles Rangers
AFC Llwydcoed 2-0 Giants Grave
South East
Cefn Fforest 2-0 Coed Eva Athletic
Newport Saints 6-1 Risca Town
Abercarn United 3-0 Monmouth Town
Machen 3-2 Pentwynmawr Athletic
Aberbargoed Buds 1-2 Pill
Goytre (Gwent) 0-1 Newport City
Chepstow Town 3-2 Wattsville
FC Cwmaman 11-0 FC Tredegar
Newport Corinthians 1-1 PILCS (PILCS won 4-3 on penalties)
Brecon Corries 1-2 Tredegar Town
Rogerstone 1-3 Caerleon
Lliswerry 1-1 New Inn (New Inn won 7-6 on penalties)
Newport Civil Service 1-2 Treharris Athletic Western
Llanhilleth Athletic 1-2 AFC Pontymister
Cwmbran Town 3-2 Blaenavon Blues
Ties played on the weekend of 29 July, 2023.