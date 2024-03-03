JC Latham says it would be a ‘dream’ to block for Aaron Rodgers

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham will be in play to be the Jets’ selection at No. 10. If he is, a dream wild come true for the former Crimson Tide player: blocking for one Aaron Rodgers.

Alabama T JC Latham said he had a good meeting with the Jets at the Combine and it would be a “dream” to block for Aaron Rodgers. Latham lived in Wisconsin for a bit and grew up watching Rodgers during that time. pic.twitter.com/xri2eKv87k — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) March 2, 2024

Latham lived in Wisconsin at one point in his life when he was younger and said he grew up watching Rodgers during that time while Rodgers was with the Green Bay Packers.

Various big boards have Latham among the top 25 and even the top 15 overall in this upcoming class. Latham is among a slew of tackles that would be of interest to the Jets, who Latham said he had a good meeting with in Indianapolis.

Latham, listed 6-6 and 360 pounds, started 25 games at right tackle for the Tide. He could be a plug-and-play option for the Jets there but Latham also wants to show teams he can play left tackle as well. The Jets need to replace both tackle positions this offseason as well as the left guard position.

